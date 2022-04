Temi Otedola is our fashion inspiration for this week.

The actress attended the premiere Anthill Studios movie “The Man For The Job” in Lagos, which was also attended by Ini Edo, Stan Nze, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Uzor Arukwe.

Temi wore a stunning white gown designed by Andrea Iyamah, the look complete with vintage Chanel jewelry, her hair styled in Banku knots.

Check her out:

