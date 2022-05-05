Thursday, May 5, 2022
Check Out What Ini Dima-Okojie Wore to The “Blood Sisters” Premiere

Ini Dima-Okojie stepped out last night for the premiere of EbonyLife Studio and Netflix’s highly-anticipated original series Blood Sisters.

The event was attended by some of the top names in the industry, who dressed in their best for the event. Many people couldn’t stop talking about her stunning red ensemble, which aligns with the theme of the night – Red and Fugitive. Her outfit features a balloon-sleeved cropped jacket which she wore over a halterneck split leg jumpsuit with cutouts.

Check her out:

