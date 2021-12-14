Check Out Tom Holland and Zendaya Reactions to People Who Comment on Their Height Difference

Tom Holland and Zendaya have finally addressed folks who won’t stop talking about their height difference.

According to them, this was a non-issue when it came to filming Spider-Man: No Way Home and the rest of the Marvel trilogy.

“Not that much taller,” Holland told host Jessica Shaw about his and Zendaya’s on-screen kiss. “Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.’”

And when Shaw said that it’s “such a misogynistic thing” to find a problem with a woman being taller in a film, Holland replied that “it’s a stupid assumption” to think the duo’s height difference would be a problem at all.

And Zendaya mentioned that her mother is taller than her father.

“I remember when we were doing the Spider-Man screen tests,” Holland said. “You’d have to ask [director] Jon Watts this question, but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me. I wonder whether that was a decision Jon had made. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was. To be fair, I am quite short. So maybe that was a decision [Watts] made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.”

