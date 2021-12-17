Check Out to Aaliyah and The Weeknd’s New Song “Poison”

Aaliyah’s much-anticipated collaborative song “Poison” with The Weeknd is finally here.

The single was released by Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire, and is the first single for Aaliyah’s upcoming posthumous album, Unstoppable, which will be here in 2022.

“I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The Weeknd,” Barry Hankerson, founder of Blackground Records, said. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”

Listen:

