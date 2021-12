HBO Max has now released the latest trailer for James Gunn’s Peacemaker series starring John Cena, who reprises his role from The Suicide Squad.

This project sees Cena’s titular character accepting more high-stakes missions. The project, created and written by James Gunn, is set to premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 13, 2022.

Some of the stars that appeared in this include Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick,.

Check it out:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...