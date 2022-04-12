Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Check Out the Ring Mr Eazi Proposed to Temi Otedola With

The internet is still swooning following the romantic oceanfront proposal of Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola and now we have a close look at the ring.

The singer who got on bended knees and asked his long-term girlfriend to marry him did good on picking out the rock currently adorning the fourth finger of her left hand.

Mr Eazi proposed with a cushion cut diamond ring which had a large centre diamond stone surrounded by little diamonds.

Temi shared the photo of her gorgeous ring on her Instagram page. See it below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: