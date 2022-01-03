Check Out the New Trailer for Janet Jackson’s Documentary: Watch

The trailer for the two-part, career-spanning documentary about Janet Jackson will finally premiere on January 28.

This was confirmed by Lifetime and A&E, which announced the news today on their social media accounts, where they also shared a new three-minute trailer for the film.

The clip includes interview segments with Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Q-Tip, Janelle Monae, Teyana Taylor, Tyler Perry, and others.

Pitchfork adds: “The release date for part one of Janet arrives on the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1982 self-titled debut album. Lifetime and A&E announced the film last fall, along with a brief teaser. The four-hour documentary has been in the works for five years, and includes never-before-seen footage from Jackson’s professional and personal life, as well as footage of Jackson discussing the 2004 Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction,” her relationship with her late brother Michael, and more. Jackson executive produced Janet alongside her brother Randy Jackson. The film was directed by Ben Hirsch.”

Watch the full trailer below.

✨Happy New Year! It's the moment we've all been waiting for – night one of #JanetJacksonDoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c.✨@janetjackson @aetv pic.twitter.com/u8HtKs3edO — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 1, 2022

