Check Out the Hilarious Responses to Yemi Alade’s Request to Re-enact a Photo in Lagos

Yemi Alade is looking to recreate a particular photo of hers she took in France but this time she wants the location to be Lagos.

The singer shared the photo in question with her teeming fans on Twitter and got hilarious responses to her request.

Yemi had posted a photo of herself dressed in a puffy black jacket complete with boots, leather pants, white turtleneck sweater, crossing the road as cars waited for her.

“Abeg I won take this kain picture for Lagos! Gimme better location,” she had tweeted.

Abeg I won take this kain picture for lagos! Gimme better location pic.twitter.com/RCao0nBYYu — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) February 24, 2022

Well, you can trust Twitter folks to come through for her. See some of the responses below.

For which Lagos? The one that I know? Lagos aggressive oo, them fit jamb you throway pic.twitter.com/cQb541kt1R — Villain❤ (@Kingvillian2) February 24, 2022

Yemi Alade: I want to snap for Lagos road. Danfo drivers: you dey whine me? pic.twitter.com/5ZSk1oIWYe — THE ZAGGY (@Durumathew12) February 24, 2022

