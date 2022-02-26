Saturday, February 26, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Check Out the Hilarious Responses to Yemi Alade’s Request to Re-enact a Photo in Lagos

Yemi Alade is looking to recreate a particular photo of hers she took in France but this time she wants the location to be Lagos.

The singer shared the photo in question with her teeming fans on Twitter and got hilarious responses to her request.

Yemi had posted a photo of herself dressed in a puffy black jacket complete with boots, leather pants, white turtleneck sweater, crossing the road as cars waited for her.

“Abeg I won take this kain picture for Lagos! Gimme better location,” she had tweeted.

Well, you can trust Twitter folks to come through for her. See some of the responses below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: