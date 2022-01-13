Thursday, January 13, 2022
Check Out the Full List of Stars Billed to Perform at Coachella 2022

Finally, Coachella will happen again.

The organisers took to their social media to share the lineup of the stars who will headline and perform at the valley festival, and then include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, and many more hit the stage.

The presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is also sold out.

See the list:

