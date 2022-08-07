Clips From Drake’s Young Money Reunion Concert With Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj: Watch

Drake stunned the crowd in Toronto when he brought out his Young Money fellows at the reunion show.

From the clips, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj show up on the Budweiser Stage, performing for a sold-out crowd.

The event was initially set to take place Aug. 1, but just hours before the concert, Drake announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and, therefore, had to reschedule the gig.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram this week. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

i hope nicki come out with a ovo chain as well.. ofc wayne got his blunt. we are here at the young money reunion #youngmoneyreunion pic.twitter.com/ajAjwq9BYU — ❤️‍🔥 (@onedioronly) August 7, 2022

.@NICKIMINAJ has hit the stage at the Young Money Reunion and she looks absolutely stunning. #YoungMoneyReunion pic.twitter.com/l3wU5HzM99 — nicholas liddle (@NLiddle16) August 7, 2022

.@NICKIMINAJ and Skillibeng perform Crocodile Teeth for the first time. pic.twitter.com/gOBVgtCpw1 — BARBIE NEWS (@BarbieNewsCo) August 7, 2022

