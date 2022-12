Snoop Dogg is in his modelling bag and not only him, he got the whole Broadus family in on it too.

The rap legend and cultural icon alongside his wife, children and grandchildren are the new faces for Kim Kardashian’s new Skims holiday campaign.

Three generations of the Broadus family posed together, wearing matching pajamas from Skim’s signature cozy collection.

Kim Kardashian shared the photos from the holiday campaign via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 1. Check them out.

