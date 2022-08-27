Check Out Britney Spears’ Reaction to ‘Hold Me Closer’ Reaching No. 1

Britney Spears is so thankful.

The pop star declared yesterday her “best day ever” following the success of her new song with Elton John – “Hold Me Closer.”

Recall that the duo released their collaboration which was an instant hit as it reached No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S. and dozens of other countries, Spears said.

Reacting to this in a video posted on Twitter, Spears said: “Hello Sir Elton John we are like No. 1 in 40 countries. Holy s—! I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever and I hope you’re well.”

John responded: “Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You’ve made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song! #HoldMeCloser.”

