Chatham House: ‘He abdicated responsibility’ – Atiku spokesman blasts Tinubu

The spokesperson, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has faulted Bola Tinubu’s outing at the Chatham House in London, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer of not honouring press invites in Nigeria.

Tinubu was in Chatham on Monday where he reeled out his plans for Nigeria and also cleared the air pertaining to his age, and qualifications. During the outing, the former Lagos governor delegated some of his associates to answer questions posed to him; a move Bwala says does not augur well.

During his appearance on ChannelsTV on Tuesday, Bwala likened Tinubu’s inability to attend presidential town hall events and media briefings to adjudication of responsibility.

“About education, if they are asking you questions about individuals that are older than you after you have made the intervention, you can say, ‘I want ABC to add further.’

“What he is doing is that he is saying, ‘Nigerians, I want you to vote 5, 10 or 12 of us. And a man who does not have regard and respect for the freedom of the press – look at the constitution, the freedom of the press is as important as fundamental human rights.

“He has abdicated the responsibility of appearing before the Nigerian press, but he went to what he called the rest of the world to appear before them,” he said.

