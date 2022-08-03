Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Charly Boy Says He’s Tired of 45-year-old Marriage to Wife, Lady Di

If Charly Boy decides to quit his marriage in the days ahead, no one should be surprised as he has announced that he is tired.

The legendary entertainer disclosed that he is weary of his 45-year-old union to his wife, Lady Di.

Charly Boy made this known via his Twitter where he said he was considering going back to being a bachelor as marriage isn’t easy.

“The longer you stay, the harder it gets. What should I do? I tire ooooo,” he asked his fans.

