Charly Boy fumes over EFCC’s raid on Okorocha’s residence

Maverick entertainer-cum-activist, CharlyBoy has let rip at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for manhandling the former Governor of Imo State and a sitting Senator, Rochas Okorocha.

In scenes that caught the attention of the nation Tuesday, EFCC officials forcefully entered Okorocha’s residence in Abuja and arrested him.

The commission accused Okorocha of shunning multiple invitations and jumping administrative bail.

Reacting, CharlyBoy condemned the EFCC’s decision to break into the home of the lawmaker.

He wrote on Twitter, “There is no love lost between me and Rochas Okorocha, I can’t stand him along with most Nigerian politicians. But dis is wrong, dis is jungle. No be the same Efcc we know.What’s all dis kinda over-gallantry. Only in Nigeria.”

