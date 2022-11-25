Charly Boy Adopts New Age, Says He’s 44

Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy is no septuagenarian as he has refused to age.

The veteran singer, media personality and actor announced that he has chosen to adopt a new age; 44 years and will pay no mind to his 72 years on earth.

Charly Boy noted that although he might be getting older, he will always be young at heart.

He posted a video via his Instagram account on Friday, showing himself at different times and doing different activities and stated, “I may age, but my heart and soul will forever be a boy. The boy in the Charly

