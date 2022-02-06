Sunday, February 6, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Charles Okpaleke Takes Much Needed Nap in the Pool Following Daughters’ Request

Charles Okpaleke had to take his nap from the bedroom to the swimming pool sue to the insistence of his daughters.

The lifestyle entrepreneur, filmmaker and CEO of Play Network shared his ordeal on Instagram with his teeming fans.

Charles noted that he felt very sleepy but his daughters wouldn’t let him be, insisting that he joins them at the pool. He therefore proceeded to satisfy everyone by taking his pillow and blanket, dumping them in the pool and having himself a sweet nap.

“I told my daughter’s I needed to sleep but they insisted and asked me to join them at the pool. So I did the needful,” he captioned the clip of himself.

We are sure it was an enjoyable experience.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

