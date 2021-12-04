Charlamagne tha God Says He Says He Wants to make Peace With Nicki Minaj Over Past Issues

Charlamagne tha God wants to put his differences with Nicki Minaj aside.

The radio host revealed this during his appearance on Jalen Rose’s podcast, where he admitted that he would like to make amends with Nicki Minaj.

Recall that he got into a beef with the rapper in 2019 after Nicki accused him of leading a “hate train” against her, a claim he ultimately denied. Now, speaking with Jalen Rose, Charlamagne said if there was one artist he could smooth things over with it would be Nicki Minaj.

“What celebrity would I like to make amends with…probably Nicki Minaj,” he told Rose. “Me and Nicki used to be super, we used to be really cool. Yeah I was very vocal about not liking the ‘Anaconda’ record back in the day and, yeah, definitely, probably Nicki. I got a lotta respect for Nicki. What Nicki has done is unprecedented. She revitalized female hip-hop over the past decade. All of these new artists, every single one of them from Cardi to Meg, to whoever… It’s because of Nicki, [she] opened that lane again.”

Hear him:

