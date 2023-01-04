Chaos as soldiers, touts battle in Lagos

Pandemonium broke out on Tuesday at Second Rainbow, on the Oshodi\Apapa Expressway, Lagos, after some men suspected to be soldiers attacked dozens of touts who inflicted injury on one of their colleagues.

This came on the heel of an accident involving a tanker loaded with petroleum products and rammed into a commercial motorcyclist at Alaba Bus Stop on the same expressway, in the driver’s bid to avoid being extorted by touts.

There were different accounts as to how the trouble started between the soldier and the touts. A version of the account said the soldier was escorting a truck which was stopped by some touts on an extortion spree.

The soldier reportedly refused and was dragged out of the truck and gang beaten.

Another version of the account said the soldier in mufti was in a commercial bus heading towards Cele, when some touts popularly called Agbero clustered round the vehicle, demanding for money.

He was said to have ordered the touts to leave the vehicle. When they refused, he reportedly alighted from the bus to shove one of the touts away, only to be gang beaten by over ten touts.

One hour later, the injured soldier returned with his colleagues who descended on any tout in sight. They were still unleashing mayhem on the touts at 8pm.

