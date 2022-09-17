Saturday, September 17, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Chaos as Policemen teargas Obidients at Ebonyi rally [Video]

There is pandemonium in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State where the supporters of Peter Obi of Labour Party gathered, Saturday morning, for their one-million-man march.

Obi’s supporters, popularly called ‘Obidients’ were to take off from the People’s Club area but some thugs allegedly working for another party in the State, stormed the rally venue.

A source hinted that the police also moved in, threw teargas canisters, and dispersed the rally.

The policemen were alleged to have claimed that their action was a directive from the Ebonyi State Government.

In a trending video, the youths could be seen running in different directions, with smoke from the teargas billowing.

However, it was gathered that the Obidients have regrouped at the Mile 50 area of the State from where they are going ahead with the rally.

