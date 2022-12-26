Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Chaos as policeman shoots female lawyer dead in Lagos

News

There was pandemonium in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Sunday when an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Ajah Police Station shot dead a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

The incident marred the Christian celebration, throwing the community into confusion as the police chief, who was with a team of policemen, fled the scene.

He was, however, caught and detained by the police.

The PUNCH reports that Raheem, her sister, and four children were coming from an eatery in their car around 11am when the cop tried to stop them.

A source said the woman was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the cop shot at her vehicle.

The bullet was said to have hit the victim; she was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, adding that the officer was in custody.

He said, “The officer involved in the shooting is an ASP; he has been arrested, detained, and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further investigations.”

