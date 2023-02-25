Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Chaos as MC Oluomo stops drivers from moving election materials

Politics

There was commotion yesterday at three Local Government Areas namely Ojo, Apapa and Mushin as Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya (aka M.C. Oluomo) led Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee threatened and stopped Independent National Electoral Committee, INEC accredited vehicles from leaving the Councils’ offices with election materials.

Recall that the INEC and the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, a few weeks ago signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, on the logistics in the movement of election materials.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Chapter Chairman of NARTO, Alhaji Kayode Odunowo said that he got reports from drivers in the three locations of harassment and threat to members of NARTO by members of Lagos Park and Garage Management Committee.

Odunowo also said that despite the presence of Police officers at these location member of the Park and Garage Committee still went ahead to stop drivers from moving materials out of those locations.

He said the matter has been reported to the Executives members of NARTO adding he was awaiting their instructions before he takes action, Vanguard writes.

Speaking in similar vein, the Lagos State NARTO Task Force Chairman, Comrade Ridwan Bello told Vanguard that the entire Lagos Island has been under his charge but the boys from the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee have stopped movement of election materials adding that M.C Oluomo’s boys are sabotaging the logistics process of the materials.

Bello also said if urgent steps were not taken to call Musiliu Akinsanya and his boys to order, the entire election process in Lagos State could be truncated.

Efforts to reach Jimoh Buhari, Spokesman for Oluomo, was futile as calls and text messages to his phone were not answered neither were the message responded to.

Meanwhile, a close associate of Oluomo said he’s not sure Oluomo would make any threat that could undermine Tinubu’s chances of winning today’s presidential election.

In his reaction, Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Olusegun Agbaje said “Election under my watch is on course. It’s not every issue that I must react to”

On his part, INEC commissioner for Voters Education, Mr. Festus Okoye said: “I have not been briefed or informed of the incident and it may be counter-productive to speculate.

“Nigerians are engaged with the electoral process and we shall do all that is within our power to move materials and personnel to locations.”

Vanguard

Latest

News

Elections: Shehu Sani reveals what happened in Mosque Friday

0
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has revealed what...
Lifestyle

2023 Election: Google celebrates Nigeria

0
Google, the world’s largest search engine, is celebrating Nigeria...
Politics

LP raises alarm, says Logo missing on ballot papers

0
With less than 24 hours to the presidential and...
News

Nigerian Rep member arrested with $500,000 cash on election eve

0
A Nigerian politician has been arrested for alleged money...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Elections: Shehu Sani reveals what happened in Mosque Friday

0
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has revealed what...
Lifestyle

2023 Election: Google celebrates Nigeria

0
Google, the world’s largest search engine, is celebrating Nigeria...
Politics

LP raises alarm, says Logo missing on ballot papers

0
With less than 24 hours to the presidential and...
News

Nigerian Rep member arrested with $500,000 cash on election eve

0
A Nigerian politician has been arrested for alleged money...
News

Track down killers of Enugu Senatorial Candidate – Buhari orders security agencies

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Elections: Shehu Sani reveals what happened in Mosque Friday

Emmanuel Offor -
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has revealed what happened during worship at a mosque on Friday. It is a general belief in Nigeria that...
Read more

2023 Election: Google celebrates Nigeria

Emmanuel Offor -
Google, the world’s largest search engine, is celebrating Nigeria on its website with a special doodle as the country conducts its general election on...
Read more

LP raises alarm, says Logo missing on ballot papers

Emmanuel Offor -
With less than 24 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, the Labour Party has alleged that its logo is missing from the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: