Chaos as housewife accuses husband of stealing N71m from her

A Lagos housewife, Mrs. Tega James has accused her husband, Lucky James of stealing over N71 million from her.

The 47-year-old man has been arraigned before Chief Magistrate L.A. Owolabi of the Samuel Ilori Court, Ogbà, Lagos State on charges of defrauding his wife.

Lucky, is facing three counts bordering on stealing, obtaining by fraud, and assault, offences punishable under sections 287(5)(6), 314(3), and 172 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

According to the prosecutor, Josephine Ikhayere; “Lucky James committed the offences at Ruby Close, Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, in the Ajah area of the state.”

The charges read thus; “That you, Lucky James, between January 1, 2019, and September 6, 2022, did dishonestly withdraw and steal a total sum of N70m only from account number 1023143619 Mercury Investment domiciled at UBA and account number 0083657628 Mercury domiciled at Sterling Bank, respectively, property of Mrs James Amanda Tega.”

“That you, Lucky James, did fraudulently obtain the sum of N1,600,000 from one Mrs James Amanda Tega with a promise to invest in a business, which you will be giving her 50 per cent interest monthly, a representation you knew to be false.”

“That you, Lucky James, on September 6, 2022, did unlawfully assault one Mrs. James Amanda Tega, by hitting her with fist blows all over her body, which caused her bodily harm.”

According to Tega, she is the fourth wife of Lucky James, and it is understood that the couple is without a child.

