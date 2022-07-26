Chaos as heavy explosion rocks Lokoja

An explosion on Tuesday rocked Lokoja the Kogi State capital causing panic among the people.

The loud explosion occurred in the morning and was heard on the premises of the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The premises also housed the office of the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, State Ministry of Women Affairs, and Kogi Printing Press.

Though there was no injury or loss of life, the loud explosion scared workers who were already in their offices preparing for the day’s job.

When contacted on phone, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Egbuka, confirmed the explosion.

“We were informed of a package that looked like a bomb left on the premises by an unknown person and I immediately deployed the bomb disposal unit there to assess the object,” the CP stated.

“The object was immediately blown up; the explosion you heard was the handwork of our bomb disposing unit brought about by their efforts to blow up the object.”

The police commissioner said that investigation has also commenced ascertaining what the object was and how it got there.

