Chaos as cultists kill soldier in Market

An unidentified soldier has been reportedly killed by suspected cult members at Ibafo Market, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Multiple sources said the incident happened around 7pm on Tuesday, as per ThePunch.

A source said, “There was a clash between cultists and soldiers, which led to the death of one of the soldiers.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said, “There was a crisis between Yahoo boys (Internet fraudsters). One of them went to bring cultists and the other was said to have invited soldiers to defend him.

“A soldier was shot and rushed to a hospital. No one reported the case to the police. The soldiers were said to have initially come in their private car before a patrol team came and left afterwards. The police visited the area and everywhere is calm now.”

