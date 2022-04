A fatal tragedy was averted on Thursday when one of the planes of Nigeria’s carriers, Azman Airlines, caught fire close to the cockpit.

The plane was bound for the Holy Land of Saudi Arabia when the incidence occurred.

Majority of the passengers were travelling for the Lesser Hajj known as Umrah.

A near stampede was averted as panicked passengers rushed out of the aircraft for their lives.

As at the time of going to press, the airline was yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...