Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa Announce New Music Festival in Ghana

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa are coming together to bring one of the biggest concerts to Ghana, come 2023.

During a recent trip to Ghana, the American rappers announced the ‘Black Star Line Festival’ which is set to take place at the historic Black Star Square in Accra, on January 6, 2023.

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa are calling on Black artists from all over the world to participate in their new music and arts festival which is aimed at bridging the gap between Black people and artists of the Diaspora.



Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa spent time with eight students from Chicago that they brought along on their trip, to learn about their roots and rich history.

The ‘Black Star Festival’ was directly inspired by civil rights leader Marcus Garvey’s iconic Black Star Line—which was founded and operated by Black people back in 1919, and linked America, the Caribbean, and Africa, to global shipping and tourism opportunities. The Black Star Line was well-known as a symbol of pride, not only for Africans, but also for Black people in all ports of call.

Speaking about the inspiration for the festival, Chance explained, saying:

“When Vic and I started our careers and started touring, we did shows all over the US. Eventually we started touring in Europe, we did shows in Asia, South America, Central America, but we never had a chance to play our music for the people who support us the most. When we came here and touched down and felt the love that we received and the fans that we got to connect with, the understanding for the need, for the connection became apparent to us. We need a music festival bringing major artists to Ghana. This is what we’re working to create.”

