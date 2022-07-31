Chance the Rapper Addresses Leaked Video of Kanye West Berating Him: ‘It Made Me Reevaluate My Friendship’

Chance the Rapper has addressed the viral video in which Kanye West is seen berating him.

Chance spoke about this during a recent appearance on The Morning Hustle, in which he talked about the video which was recorded during a tense moment between him and Kanye in Wyoming. Complex reports that the footage was part of a Donda-focused documentary that was helmed by Dame Dash.

“Sit your ass down and listen to the album or leave,” Kanye shouts at Chance. And the clip included an interview with Dash, who said the incident had gone down during a Donda recording session, around the time Kanye was in the news for his bad behaviors.

“So, you know, Kanye is finishing his album and there’s people around. Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye,” Dame says in the clip. “You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times. They got into it, but they worked it out. At the end of the day, Chance was there just to be a friend.”

Dash further said that the clip didn’t show the full story.

“It’s a clip of a larger moment, like no one’s ever gonna get the full story of what’s going on,” he explained. “And yeah, people do take it and run with it, ’cause I saw some people put, like, fake captions under the video to make it look like he was talking about my music or something like that. But in all honesty, this is real life. I have real friends and they go through real problems.”

Well, Chance has addressed it, and says the incident made him re-evaluate his relationship with Kanye.

“I did come out there to check on my friend,” he said. “Me and a lot of other people still have love for Ye. But he’s a human, he’s not perfect. He was obviously going through it at that time … It made me re-evaluate my friendship with him, for sure. I had never been so close to him going through an episode.”

“… At the end of the day, I definitely love the dude. That’s my guy,” he continued. “It sucks that sometimes people can exploit a moment that is a genuine moment.”

Watch him:

