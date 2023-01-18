Search
CHAN: Hosts Algeria into knockout rounds after edging Ethiopia

Sports

Hosts of this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) Algeria has qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Ethiopia 1-0 in their second Group A game on Tuesday.

Algeria had earlier edged fellow North Africans Libya 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament at the weekend.

Aimen Mahious was the hero for the Algerians as his 52nd minute strike was enough to seal passage into the knockout round, becoming the first team to progress.

In the group’s other game, Libya suffered their second loss after going down 3-2 to Mozambique.

It is Mozambique’s first win of the tournament after they opened their campaign with a draw against Ethiopia.

