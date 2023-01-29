CHAN 2022: Niger knock Ghana out to set up Algeria semifinals

Niger Republic shocked Black Galaxies of Ghana 2-0 to book a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

The Nigeriens also beat Cameroon 1-0 in their must win final group game to secure qualification into the last eight.

Niger Republic took the lead in the 11th minute after Imarana Dan Baro’s deflected header ended inside the back of the net.

And in the 49th minute Soumana Hainikoye made it 2-0 with a beautiful curler into the far top corner.

Niger Republic will now take on hosts Algeria in the semi-finals.

In the first quarter-final on Saturday, Madagascar overcame Mozambique 3-1.

