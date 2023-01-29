Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

CHAN 2022: Niger knock Ghana out to set up Algeria semifinals

Sports

Niger Republic shocked Black Galaxies of Ghana 2-0 to book a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

The Nigeriens also beat Cameroon 1-0 in their must win final group game to secure qualification into the last eight.

Niger Republic took the lead in the 11th minute after Imarana Dan Baro’s deflected header ended inside the back of the net.

And in the 49th minute Soumana Hainikoye made it 2-0 with a beautiful curler into the far top corner.

Niger Republic will now take on hosts Algeria in the semi-finals.

In the first quarter-final on Saturday, Madagascar overcame Mozambique 3-1.

Latest

Sports

Djokovic wins Australian Open, levels Nadal’s slam record

0
Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and...
News

BREAKING: CBN extends deadline for old Naira Notes till Feb 10

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the...
Politics

Sanwo-Olu to boycott Lagos Guber debate, says can’t share stage with PDP

0
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says he would no...
Politics

Tinubu woos Zamfara voters with promise of industrialization

0
The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Djokovic wins Australian Open, levels Nadal’s slam record

0
Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and...
News

BREAKING: CBN extends deadline for old Naira Notes till Feb 10

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the...
Politics

Sanwo-Olu to boycott Lagos Guber debate, says can’t share stage with PDP

0
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says he would no...
Politics

Tinubu woos Zamfara voters with promise of industrialization

0
The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress...
Politics

Obi vows to eradicate poverty in Borno rally

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Djokovic wins Australian Open, levels Nadal’s slam record

Emmanuel Offor -
Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam men's title by seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas. Serbia's Djokovic started strongly...
Read more

BREAKING: CBN extends deadline for old Naira Notes till Feb 10

Emmanuel Offor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the deadline for the use of the old notes till February 10. CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced...
Read more

Sanwo-Olu to boycott Lagos Guber debate, says can’t share stage with PDP

Emmanuel Offor -
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says he would no longer attend any event where he would share a stage with members of the Peoples...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: