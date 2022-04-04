Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Champions League: Real’s Ancelotti names power squad to face Chelsea

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, on Monday named his side’s squad to face Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final first leg tie on Wednesday.

Ancelotti named a 23-man squad to tackle Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, in a post via Real Madrid’s official website on Monday.

Los Blancos head to the game following a controversial 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in the LaLiga over the weekend.

The kick-off time for the Champions League tie is 8 pm, Nigerian time.

See Real Madrid squad against Chelsea below:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos and Camavinga.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: