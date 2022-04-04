Champions League: Real’s Ancelotti names power squad to face Chelsea

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, on Monday named his side’s squad to face Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final first leg tie on Wednesday.
Ancelotti named a 23-man squad to tackle Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, in a post via Real Madrid’s official website on Monday.
Los Blancos head to the game following a controversial 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in the LaLiga over the weekend.
The kick-off time for the Champions League tie is 8 pm, Nigerian time.
See Real Madrid squad against Chelsea below:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.
Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy.
Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos and Camavinga.
Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.