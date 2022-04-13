Champions League: Real squeak past Chelsea, Chukwueze sends Villarreal through

Chelsea’s reign as European champions came to a thrilling end despite beating Real Madrid on a night of high drama at the Bernabeu Stadium Tuesday night.

In a Champions League epic, Mason Mount’s wonderful finish and Antonio Rudiger’s powerful header wiped out Real’s 3-1 first-leg advantage and brought the quarter-final tie level in Spain’s capital.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were outstanding throughout and Timo Werner’s clever finish from an angle put them ahead for the first time on aggregate and within sight of a place in the semi-finals.

But substitute Rodrygo – after a stunning pass by Luka Modric – forced extra time with a volleyed finish before Karim Benzema, a hat-trick hero in the first leg at Stamford Bridge six days earlier, headed the decisive goal in the 96th minute to send Real through 5-4 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Nigerian wing sensation Samu Chukwueze was the hero for Villarreal who stunned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after playing a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski had given a dominant Bayern the lead after 51 minutes, firing in past Geronimo Rulli from the edged of the area.

But Unai Emery’s resolute side hit back with minutes on the clock as substitute Chukwueze swept home a sweeping counter attack to give the visitors a 2-1 aggregate win.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...