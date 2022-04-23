Champions League: Oshoala returns from injury to help Barcelona sweep past Wolfsburg

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala returned from an injury-induced lay-off to help Barcelona beat Wolfsburg 5-1, in the first leg of the UEFA women’s Champions League on Friday.

Oshoala’s last appearance for Barcelona was 13 February where she scored in a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

She was introduced in the 73rd minute for her first appearance for over two months, as reigning UEFA women’s Champions League holders take a healthy first leg lead.

Also, she has scored 19 goals in 16 league appearances for the Spanish champions.

Alexia Putellas (brace) Aitana Bonmati, Jenni Hermoso and Caroline Hansen were the scorers for Barcelona.

The return leg comes up inside the Volkswagen Arena in Germany on Saturday, 30 April.

The winner over the two legs between Barcelona and Wolfsburg will take on Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

