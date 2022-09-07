Champions League: Mbappe, Haaland shine as PSG, City win

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris-Saint Germain defeated Juventus 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Parc des Prince Tuesday.

The France forward put the hosts ahead on five minutes after he was beautifully set up by Neymar Jr.

Mbappe added the second on 22 minutes with Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi providing the assist.

The visitors reduced the deficit seven minutes after the break through Weston James Earl, though Christophe Galtier’s men held on for the opening day win.

At the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Manchester City thrashed their hosts Sevilla 4-0, with in-form striker Erling Haaland bagging a brace in addition to goals from Phil Foden and Ruben Dias.

Real Madrid also recorded a 3-0 away win against Celtic courtesy of goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and substitute Eden Hazard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...