Champions League: Man City edge Real Madrid in 7-goal thriller

Manchester City secured a thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first-leg at the Etihad.

The hosts came out flying and took the lead after 94 seconds with Kevin de Bruyne nodding home Riyad Mahrez’s superb cross.

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus added the second after 11 minutes, sweeping home past Thibaut Courtois after leaving David Alaba for dead.

Karim Benzema, on his 600th appearance for Real Madrid, pulled one back with a superb volley but Phil Foden headed in a third shortly after half-time.

Real Madrid fought back again with Vinicius Junior scoring a wonderful solo goal to leave the tie 3-2.

But there was yet more drama as Bernardo Silva restored City’s two-goal advantage with a thunderous effort into the top corner.

Benzema coolly chipped a late penalty down the middle after Aymeric Laporte handled the ball.

Both teams will clash in the second leg next Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu with the tie delicately balanced.

