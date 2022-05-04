Champions League: Madrid stun City to set up Liverpool final

Manchester City suffered one of the most remarkable Champions League collapses as Real Madrid came back from the dead to beat them 3-2 and set up a final showdown with Liverpool in Paris.

City were two goals ahead on aggregate going into the 90th minute after Riyad Mahrez’s strike had added to their 4-3 first-leg win last week.

That was before Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti threw on Rodrygo.

The Brazilian substitute turned home Karim Benzema’s left-wing ball from close range in the final minute, and 90 seconds later he levelled the tie with a smashing header into the top corner after Marco Asensio flicked on Dani Carvajal’s cross.

City, who thought they were going through to a second consecutive all-English Champions League final, were shell-shocked.

Both sides had chances to win the tie before the full-time whistle. Ederson denied Rodrygo a quick-fire hat-trick and then an unmarked Phil Foden fired over inside the box.

And in extra time, it was Real who got the decisive goal in maybe the greatest Champions League semi-final ever.

Benzema beat Ruben Dias to a loose ball in the box and was brought down by the City defender. He stepped up to take the penalty himself and scored his 43rd goal of the season to send Real through with a 6-5 aggregate win.

