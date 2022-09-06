Champions League: Guardiola names club to win trophy this season

Manchester City head coach, Pep Guardiola has named defending champions Real Madrid as favorites for this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola said this ahead of Man City’s Champions League group stage tie with Sevilla on later today (Tuesday).

Recall that Man City were knocked out of the Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid in the semi-final stage.

Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League title last season after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris.

“I get asked every year. Sport always gives you another opportunity. They say we are favorites [to win the Champions League]. But for me, Real Madrid have to be favorites every year,” Guardiola said (via Daily Mail).

