Champions League: Chelsea ease past Milan, Benfica hold PSG

Premier League giants Chelsea moved to first position in Group E of the UEFA Champions League following a 2-0 win against AC Milan at the San Siro Tuesday.

AC were reduced to 10-men midway through the first half after Fikayo Tomori was sent off for pulling back Mason Mount inside the box.

The Blues were also awarded a penalty from the incident which was duly converted by Jorginho.

Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang added the second minutes later following a superb pass from Mount.

Graham Potter’s men will travel away to Red Bull Salzburg for their next game where a win would be enough to reach the knockout stages.

At the Parc des Prince, Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica.

Kylian Mbappe put PSG ahead from the spot six minutes before the break, but the visitors also levelled scores from the spot on 69th minute through Portuguese playmaker Joao Mario.

Earlier in the day, Premier League champions Manchester City were held to a scoreless draw at FC Copenhagen, while stuttering Italian giants fell 2-0 to Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa.

