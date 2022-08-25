Champions League: Bayern, Barca and Inter in tough Group C [Full Draws]

European heavyweights Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have been drawn in a tough looking Group C in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

Reigning champions Real Madrid will contend with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in Group F.

Premier League kings Manchester City have their hands full with Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen in Group G.

The 2022/23 Champions League begins September 6.

See the complete groups below…

Group A: Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli, Rangers

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Bruges

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Pizen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Spurs, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Leipzig, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G: Man City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

