Chaka Khan Blasts Singers Who use Auto-Tune, Says They Need to Find a New Job

Chaka Khan doesn’t have patience for singers who use auto-tune.

The legendary singer shared her thoughts at the Angie Ball at Cipriani Wall Street, where she performed her hit songs, including “I’m Every Woman” and “Tell Me Something Good.”

Speaking with Page Six writer Tashara Jones afterward, she talked about singers who rely too much on auto-tune.

“There is some great stuff out there and there are some great artists. There’s some very fine young artists out there doing great great work that I am impressed with,” she told the outlet.

She continued, “But the others, they just need to get them a job at the Post Office — they are always hiring! People are using Auto-tune. They need to get to the Post Office quick.”

She had shared her disappointment with Kanye West. In his 2003 single “Through the Wire,” he sampled her 1985 record “Through the Fire.” And she was disappointed to discover that changed her voice to “sound like a chipmunk.” She would’ve never cleared the sample had she known about the alterations.

“[Kanye] didn’t mention that he was gonna speed it up, you know, three times its normal speed,” she said. “Had he, I would’ve had something to say. But since I didn’t think of that, believe me, I think of it now. I ask, ‘How are we gonna do this?’”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...