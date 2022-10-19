Chacha Eke Faani Lists Multiple Symptoms of Mental Illness

Chacha Eke Faani has listed multiple symptoms to let folks yet to be diagnosed know whether or not they suffer from a form of mental illness.

The actress who herself has confirmed she suffers from bipolar disorder, shared her thoughts via her Instagram page in the wake of the tragic death of popular Lagos auto dealer, IVD, Bimbo, who died as a result of burns after setting herself on fire.

Chacha Eke Faani noted that folks with anger issues, bitterness, mood swings, who self-harm and/hurt other people, suffer from Paranoia, delusions, etc, are definitely suffering from one form of mental illness or the other.

She advised that these people seek help by paying no mind to the stigmatisation around this, and getting medication to help them get better.

