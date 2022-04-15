CEO of Revolution Plus, Bamidele Onalaja Makes Forbes Africa “Undiscovered Series List

Bamidele Onalaja has been listed alongside other leading Nigerian entrepreneurs in the Forbes Africa ‘Undiscovered Series’ for Nigeria.

The GMD/CEO of RevolutionPlus Group, was among successful Nigerian business owners selected from various sectors of the economy.

The ‘Undiscovered Series’ is a list of successful Nigerian business owners who have made crucial contributions to the Nigerian economy in ensuring that the growth trajectory remains on track.

Those on the list were selected from various sectors including technology, banking, digital currency, real estate, oil and gas, telecommunication, e-commerce, and security.

Onalaja was recognised in the Real Estate field for his company’s track record and the extent of achievements since its establishment seven years ago.

According to Forbes Africa, the growth of RevolutionPlus Group is a positive indicator that the vision of being the number one real estate in sub-Sahara Africa is within reach.

RevolutionPlus CEO in reaction said the list is such an honour and great privilege. He added that it is an indicator that “several years of building the brand, RevolutionPlus, to a household name has not gone unnoticed”.

Bamidele Onalaja appreciated the amazing team at RevolutionPlus group for its resilience and dedication to achieving the goals of the business. He assured that the team will continue to strive and work diligently to build on the success recorded so far.

