Celtics’ Ime Udoka Allegedly Cheated on Nia Long With Female Staff Member, Faces Season-Long Suspension

Nia Long’s partner Ime Udoka is reportedly facing season-long suspension for violating team rules by allegedly having an intimate relationship with a female staff member.

Per ESPN, any relationship with a Boston Celtics staff member “was considered to be a violation of the organization’s guidelines,” and for this reason, Udoka could reportedly be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, though his job is not considered to be in jeopardy.

The female staff was not named.

This has stirred heated conversation on social media, with many people disappointed that Udoka, who has been in a relationship with Nia Long since 2010, could ever cheat on her.

See the reactions.

Cheating on Nia Long is crazy. https://t.co/iD0Sx2DMRT — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) September 22, 2022

Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long? Ban him for life. pic.twitter.com/JHSxccIqk0 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) September 22, 2022

Cheating on Nia Long is not something a sane man does. Ime Udoka must’ve gotten CTE from coaching Al Horford — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) September 22, 2022

Everyone consoling Nia Long after the Ime Udoka news pic.twitter.com/l0cWK1zbHa — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 22, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...