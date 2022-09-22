Thursday, September 22, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Celtics’ Ime Udoka Allegedly Cheated on Nia Long With Female Staff Member, Faces Season-Long Suspension

Nia Long’s partner Ime Udoka is reportedly facing season-long suspension for violating team rules by allegedly having an intimate relationship with a female staff member.

Per ESPN, any relationship with a Boston Celtics staff member “was considered to be a violation of the organization’s guidelines,” and for this reason, Udoka could reportedly be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, though his job is not considered to be in jeopardy.

The female staff was not named.

This has stirred heated conversation on social media, with many people disappointed that Udoka, who has been in a relationship with Nia Long since 2010, could ever cheat on her.

See the reactions.

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: