Celine Dion Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed with Neurological Disorder Called Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion just shared that she has been dealing with a major health challenge, leading her to reschedule her Spring 2023 shows till 2024.

The multiple award winning singer, took to her official Instagram page on Thursday, December 8, to break the news to her fans.

Celine who has sparked concern for her health in recent times, shared that she’s been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’.

She noted that this has been responsible for the spasms she has suffered in recent times which have sometimes made her unable to use her vocal chords.

Celine Dion noted that they’re still learning about the rare disease which only affects one in a million people and hopes things get better in time.

The ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ is a condition that ultimately leaves sufferers as human statues as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving people unable to walk or talk.

