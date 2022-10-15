Celine Dion accused of Satan worship over clothing line

Soul diva Celine Dion has recently been accused of following Satanism following the launch of her gender-neutral clothing line for children.

The Canadian superstar has come under fire from a Pennsylvania priest and exorcist who claims that having more than two genders is a direct correlation to the devil.

After launching her own “stereotype-free” clothing line called CELINUNUNU, the exorcist went off on the brand’s supposed hidden agenda.

“I’m convinced that the way this gender thing has spread is demonic,” Msgr. John Esseff says in a story with the National Catholic Register.

“It’s false. I don’t even know how many genders there’s supposed to be now, but there are only two that God made.”

“The devil is going after children by confusing gender,” Esseff continues. “When a child is born, what are the first things we say about that child? It’s a boy, or it’s a girl. That is the most natural thing in the world to say. But to say that there is no difference is satanic.”

On the contrary, a statement from the clothing line’s website says that the line is meant to “liberate children from the traditional roles of boy/girl, and enable younger people to grow on values of equality with the freedom to strengthen their own power of personality based on mutual respect.”

Designs on the clothing range from stars to skulls, and even oftentimes feature the text “NEW ORDER” on the front.

You can watch an ad promoting CELINUNUNU below.

