Celebrities Show up to Celebrate Olu Jacobs’ 80th Birthday in Lagos

Sunday, July 10, marked an epoch event for the Jacobs family as patriarch, Oludotun Bayewu Jacobs aka Olu Jacobs, held a party at Glover Hall, Lagos to mark his 80th birthday.

Friends, family and industry colleagues from Nollywood gathered to celebrate with the veteran actor and his wife, Joke Silva on the milestone age.

Sola Shobowale, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Ego Boyo, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe Damijo and a host of others were some of the celebrities present at the beautiful and classy ceremony.

See photos and videos from the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...