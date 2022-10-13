Thursday, October 13, 2022
Celebrities Mourn Passing of BBNaija’s Rico Swavey

Celebrity friends and colleagues of Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey have taken to social media to mourn his passing.

News of his death was announced by friends and fellow BBNaija housemates, Tobi Bakre and Alex Asogwa via Instagram on Thursday, October 13.

Celebrities like Teddy A, White Money, Tobi Bakre, Toyin Lawani and others have taken to Instagram to mourn Rico whom they all described as a joy to know. See some of their tributes to him below.

