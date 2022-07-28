Celebrated Editor, Babatunde Agaka, dies in his sleep

A veteran journalist and media consultant, Mallam Abdulhamid Babatunde Agaka, is dead.

According to PRNigeria, the seasoned journalist, who lost his wife last month, died in his sleep on Wednesday night.

He was reported to have died at his residence in Kaduna.

Born on February 26, 1956, Agaka attended Capital School, Kaduna before proceeding to Barewa College, Zaria, Kaduna State and Government Secondary School Ilorin, Kwara State.

With a passion for journalism, he joined the service of the New Nigerian, the pioneer Northern newspaper based in Kaduna, in 1974.

The illustrious journalist later joined the Democrat Newspaper as an Editor in 1988, till 1997 when he went into media consultancy.

Mallam Agaka, who attended several media trainings, workshops and conferences at home and abroad, is an alumnus of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos.

The veteran journalist also held executive positions in the Nigerian Guild of Editors, where he was a Fellow until death.

Agaka, who was once the Secretary of the Jokolo Committee set up by then President Olusegun Obasanjo, in 1999, is survived by four children: Ahmad, Maryam, Halima and Abdulhamid (Jnr).

He is also survived by other siblings, including Mallam Ismail Ila Agaka, a former Managing Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, and Ilyasu Baba Agaka, a Director at the Presidency, among others.

