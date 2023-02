It’s no news that Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba was best friends with the late Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan during his lifetime, and it looks like he’s missing him something fierce this weekend.

The ‘African Queen’ crooner, took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his dear friends as he remembered him.

Playing a Sound Sultan track in the background, 2Baba wrote, “Miss you madly A Guy. Celebrate you till I join you bro.”

