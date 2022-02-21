CeaserMusic Drops New Single, “Amazed”

Award-winning prolific singer-songwriter, Theatre Artist and Humanitarian icon CeaserMusic has been in the music scene for years. His music is Hope giving and Love Oriented.

However, his music has evolved through seasons of devotion and transformation in order to pass the message he now shares with the world.

CeaserMusic’s style of music is largely influenced by his faith as a believer, Son and a follower of Christ.

He is the winner of stardom Nigeria season 1, 2019.

The 3rd runner up of the MTN yello star season 1. 2020

The 3rd runner up of the Ned Malaria antartica Challenge in 2021.

